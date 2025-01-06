Vincent Norrman betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.

Norrman has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

Vincent Norrman has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Norrman is averaging -1.411 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.