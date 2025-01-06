PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Vincent Norrman betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

    In his last tournament, Vincent Norrman missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over the last two times Norrman has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Norrman missed the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024.
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Norrman's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC75-72+7
    1/12/2023MC70-72+2

    Norrman's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Norrman has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Vincent Norrman has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Norrman is averaging -1.411 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norrman is averaging -2.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Norrman's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17311.0310.6
    Greens in Regulation %7068.25%64.81%
    Putts Per Round18430.8430.3
    Par Breakers18419.39%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance17618.48%22.84%

    Norrman's best finishes

    • Norrman participated in 19 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Last season Norrman put up his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. He shot 13-under and finished 39th (12 shots back of the winner).
    • Norrman compiled 43 points last season, which placed him 196th in the FedExCup standings.

    Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.214-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.3130.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.322-0.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting184-0.954-1.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-1.374-2.040

    Norrman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-72+7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5668-71-71-77-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-73-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4771-69-67-71-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8368-71-78-71+82
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-73-70-72-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3966-70-65-74-132
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-74+2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7072-70-70-77+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6571-68-71-73+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D70E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

