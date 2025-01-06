Vincent Norrman betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
In his last tournament, Vincent Norrman missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over the last two times Norrman has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Norrman missed the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Norrman's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|1/12/2023
|MC
|70-72
|+2
Norrman's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Norrman has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Vincent Norrman has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman is averaging -1.411 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman is averaging -2.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norrman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|311.0
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|68.25%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|184
|30.84
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|184
|19.39%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|176
|18.48%
|22.84%
Norrman's best finishes
- Norrman participated in 19 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Last season Norrman put up his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. He shot 13-under and finished 39th (12 shots back of the winner).
- Norrman compiled 43 points last season, which placed him 196th in the FedExCup standings.
Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.214
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.313
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.322
|-0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|184
|-0.954
|-1.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.374
|-2.040
Norrman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|68-71-71-77
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|71-69-67-71
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|83
|68-71-78-71
|+8
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-73-70-72
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-13
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-70-70-77
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|71-68-71-73
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.