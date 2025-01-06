PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Vince Whaley betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley hits the links Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following an eighth-place finish in The RSM Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Whaley has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 14-under.
    • In 2024, Whaley missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Whaley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC76-67+3
    1/13/20221766-67-69-64-14
    1/9/2020MC81-67+8

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Whaley has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Vince Whaley has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley is averaging 4.487 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 1.987 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance52306.0310.9
    Greens in Regulation %10066.74%73.33%
    Putts Per Round3928.5828.9
    Par Breakers4425.77%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.58%9.44%

    Whaley's best finishes

    • Whaley played 24 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Whaley's best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished fifth at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • Whaley collected 285 points last season, placing 123rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.620-2.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.337-1.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.2632.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5184.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.1771.987

    Whaley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-67+3--
    January 18-21The American Express3467-68-66-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-66-70-70-1328
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-72-71-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6973-71-69-77+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2371-68-73-65-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4170-63-66-72-1312
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3368-69-69-70-423
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-71-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6365-71-72-71-14
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1669-66-68-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6768-68-75-72-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-69-67-65-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5574-68-68-71-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship567-68-67-68-14--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic867-68-63-71-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.