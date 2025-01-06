Vince Whaley betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Whaley has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.

Over his last five events, Whaley has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Vince Whaley has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Whaley is averaging 4.487 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.