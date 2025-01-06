Vince Whaley betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley hits the links Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following an eighth-place finish in The RSM Classic his last time in competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Whaley has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 14-under.
- In 2024, Whaley missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Whaley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|1/13/2022
|17
|66-67-69-64
|-14
|1/9/2020
|MC
|81-67
|+8
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Whaley has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Vince Whaley has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley is averaging 4.487 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 1.987 Strokes Gained: Total.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|306.0
|310.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|66.74%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|44
|25.77%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.58%
|9.44%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley played 24 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Whaley's best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished fifth at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Whaley collected 285 points last season, placing 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.620
|-2.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.337
|-1.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.263
|2.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.518
|4.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.177
|1.987
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|63
|65-71-72-71
|-1
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|67
|68-68-75-72
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-69-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|74-68-68-71
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|67-68-67-68
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-68-63-71
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.