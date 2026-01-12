Tom Kim betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Tom Kim finished tied for 65th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon his past performances in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Kim's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T65
|68-65-74-69
|-4
|2023
|MC
|72-69
|+1
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|75-72-72-66
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|68-66-69-70
|-15
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|72
|72-71-77-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|66-70-67-71
|-6
|47.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-76
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|67-72-68-73
|E
|14.357
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.186
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a -0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average over his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five tournaments, Kim recorded a -0.298 mark.
- Around the green, Kim delivered a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark over his past five tournaments.
- Kim averaged 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments, contributing to his -0.186 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
