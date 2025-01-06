PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the Grant Thornton Invitational, Tom Kim finished the weekend at even-par, good for a second-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 seeking an improved score.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Kim missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Kim's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/12/2023MC72-69+1

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tom Kim has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -3.061 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.176 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111299.0311.1
    Greens in Regulation %11766.17%23.53%
    Putts Per Round6428.8028.6
    Par Breakers1427.50%23.53%
    Bogey Avoidance14816.17%8.17%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim played 26 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 80.8%.
    • Last season Kim had his best performance at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. He shot 30-under and finished second (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Kim's 1051 points last season placed him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.132-0.961
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2632.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.057-0.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.081-3.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.371-2.176

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open470-68-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-75-78-74+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-68-71-76+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship262-65-65-66-30400
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-66-69-64-1250
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition866-68-69-68-13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-64-73-71-127
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-72-1--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge274-65-62-68-19--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational262-64-64E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.