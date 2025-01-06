Tom Kim betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Kim has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Tom Kim has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -3.061 Strokes Gained: Putting.