Tom Kim betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Grant Thornton Invitational, Tom Kim finished the weekend at even-par, good for a second-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 seeking an improved score.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Kim missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Kim's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/12/2023
|MC
|72-69
|+1
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tom Kim has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -3.061 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.176 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|299.0
|311.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|66.17%
|23.53%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|14
|27.50%
|23.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|16.17%
|8.17%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim played 26 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 80.8%.
- Last season Kim had his best performance at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. He shot 30-under and finished second (zero shots back of the winner).
- Kim's 1051 points last season placed him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.132
|-0.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|2.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.057
|-0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.081
|-3.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.371
|-2.176
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-75-78-74
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|2
|62-65-65-66
|-30
|400
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-66-69-64
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|8
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-64-73-71
|-1
|27
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|74-65-62-68
|-19
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|2
|62-64-64
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.