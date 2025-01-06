PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 05: Tom Hoge of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 05, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge will play Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. In his last tournament he finished eighth in The Sentry, shooting 23-under at Plantation Course at Kapalua.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last seven appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hoge has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In 2024, Hoge missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Hoge's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC72-67-1
    1/12/20234168-70-67-67-8
    1/13/2022MC66-72-2
    1/14/2021MC65-72-3
    1/9/20201271-68-67-68-6
    1/10/2019MC70-69-1

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tom Hoge has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 1.315 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hoge is averaging 1.849 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 last season, which ranked 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranked 134th, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 114th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoge ranked fourth on TOUR with an average of 0.754 per round. Additionally, he ranked 87th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.66%.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 93rd last season, while he averaged 28.66 putts per round (48th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134296.2296.7
    Greens in Regulation %8767.66%76.54%
    Putts Per Round4828.6629.2
    Par Breakers5525.58%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance9914.58%12.04%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Hoge participated in 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times.
    • Last season Hoge had his best performance at the Travelers Championship, where he finished third with a score of 20-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • Hoge's 1411 points last season ranked him 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 2.921 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge posted his best performance last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.257, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.514) at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.062-1.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.7543.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.247-1.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0371.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4831.849

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship369-63-66-62-20338
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7274-70-74-80+145
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-73-66-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-71-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2969-68-76-74+30
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-68-71-68-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5671-68-67-72-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4569-67-68-75-9--
    January 2-5The Sentry864-68-68-69-23155

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.