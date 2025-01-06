Tom Hoge betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 05: Tom Hoge of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 05, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge will play Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. In his last tournament he finished eighth in The Sentry, shooting 23-under at Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last seven appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hoge has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 10-under.
- In 2024, Hoge missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Hoge's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|1/12/2023
|41
|68-70-67-67
|-8
|1/13/2022
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|1/14/2021
|MC
|65-72
|-3
|1/9/2020
|12
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|1/10/2019
|MC
|70-69
|-1
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Hoge has finished in the top 10 twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tom Hoge has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 1.315 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hoge is averaging 1.849 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 last season, which ranked 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranked 134th, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoge ranked fourth on TOUR with an average of 0.754 per round. Additionally, he ranked 87th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.66%.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 93rd last season, while he averaged 28.66 putts per round (48th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.2
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|67.66%
|76.54%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.66
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.58%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|14.58%
|12.04%
Hoge's best finishes
- Hoge participated in 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times.
- Last season Hoge had his best performance at the Travelers Championship, where he finished third with a score of 20-under (two shots back of the winner).
- Hoge's 1411 points last season ranked him 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 2.921 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge posted his best performance last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.257, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
- Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.514) at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.062
|-1.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.754
|3.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.247
|-1.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.037
|1.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.483
|1.849
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|338
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|72
|74-70-74-80
|+14
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-68-76-74
|+3
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-67-72
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-68-75
|-9
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|64-68-68-69
|-23
|155
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.