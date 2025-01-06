Tim Widing betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Tim Widing of Sweden plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2024 at Ohio State University Golf Club on September 19, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the U.S. Open, Tim Widing concluded the weekend at 8-over, good for a 41st-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 aiming for an improved score.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In the past five years, this is Widing's first time competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Widing's recent performances
- Widing has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Widing has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tim Widing has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Widing is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Widing is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Widing's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|320.4
|312.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.41%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.33
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.74%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.52%
|14.58%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Widing's best finishes
- Widing did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in two tournaments).
- In those two events, he made the cut one time (50%).
- Last season Widing's best performance came at the U.S. Open, where he shot 8-over and finished 41st.
Widing's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Widing's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-68-76-73
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
