Tim Widing betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Widing has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Widing has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Tim Widing has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Widing is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.