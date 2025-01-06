Thomas Detry betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Detry has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 1.313 Strokes Gained: Putting.