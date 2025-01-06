Thomas Detry betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Thomas Detry hits the links Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a fifth-place finish in The Sentry, which was his last competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Detry's first time competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 1.313 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 0.022 in his past five tournaments.
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.120 last season (78th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranked 67th, while his 59% driving accuracy average ranked 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Detry sported a -0.196 mark (137th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Detry's 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 10th on TOUR last season, and his 28.07 putts-per-round average ranked 11th. He broke par 28.36% of the time (fifth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|303.3
|310.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|63.35%
|50.93%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|28.07
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|5
|28.36%
|28.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|16.83%
|13.58%
Detry's best finishes
- Detry last season took part in 22 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 77.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Detry's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he shot 11-under and finished second.
- Detry's 1202 points last season placed him 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.809.
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry delivered his best performance last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.285). That ranked third in the field.
- Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.120
|1.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.196
|-2.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.226
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.532
|1.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.231
|0.022
Detry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-71-71-73
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-76-71-77
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|69-67-76-70
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|64-69-69-68
|-10
|29
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|74-68-71-65
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|72-70-72-74
|E
|103
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|67-65-65-71
|-24
|267
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
