Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Taylor Pendrith will appear in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12 after a 13th-place finish at The Sentry.
Latest odds for Pendrith at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last two trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Pendrith has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 10th.
- Pendrith finished 10th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Pendrith's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|1/13/2022
|MC
|71-70
|+1
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Pendrith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 320.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Pendrith has an average of 1.956 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith is averaging 4.604 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 (70th) last season, while his average driving distance of 313.6 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pendrith had a 0.186 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith's 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked fifth last season, while he averaged 28.41 putts per round (26th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|313.6
|320.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|67.03%
|72.78%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.41
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|33
|26.32%
|32.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.55%
|14.44%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith took part in 24 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Pendrith's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He shot 23-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Pendrith's 1324 points last season placed him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.338.
- Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.117 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150 (he finished first in that event).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884 (his best mark last season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.149
|1.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.186
|2.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.047
|-1.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.592
|1.956
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.880
|4.604
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|74-71-77-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|71-70-70-72
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|65-68-66-69
|-12
|78
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|5
|66-64-73-67
|-14
|110
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|65-71-71-67
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-65-73-73
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|0
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|8
|61-71-67-68
|-17
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|13
|71-65-67-67
|-22
|105
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.