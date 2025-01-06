PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Taylor Pendrith will appear in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12 after a 13th-place finish at The Sentry.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last two trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Pendrith has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 10th.
    • Pendrith finished 10th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Pendrith's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20241069-67-66-65-13
    1/13/2022MC71-70+1

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Pendrith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 320.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Pendrith has an average of 1.956 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith is averaging 4.604 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 (70th) last season, while his average driving distance of 313.6 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pendrith had a 0.186 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith's 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked fifth last season, while he averaged 28.41 putts per round (26th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance10313.6320.2
    Greens in Regulation %9667.03%72.78%
    Putts Per Round2628.4128.3
    Par Breakers3326.32%32.22%
    Bogey Avoidance9614.55%14.44%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith took part in 24 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Pendrith's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He shot 23-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Pendrith's 1324 points last season placed him 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.338.
    • Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.117 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150 (he finished first in that event).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884 (his best mark last season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1491.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1862.760
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.047-1.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.5921.956
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8804.604

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1071-67-71-72-3165
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2169-69-66-69-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3374-71-77-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open1671-70-70-72+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2365-68-66-69-1278
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7270-70-74-72-23
    July 25-283M Open566-64-73-67-14110
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2265-71-71-67-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-65-73-73-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1466-69-70-66-130
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open861-71-67-68-17--
    January 2-5The Sentry1371-65-67-67-22105

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.