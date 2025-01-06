Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Pendrith has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Pendrith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.

In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 320.2 yards in his past five starts.

Pendrith has an average of 1.956 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.