Taylor Moore betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Moore has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 2.787 Strokes Gained: Putting.