Taylor Moore betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
In his last tournament at The RSM Classic, Taylor Moore carded a 35th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii aiming for a better finish.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Moore's first time playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 2.787 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of 4.475 in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|306.8
|312.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.39%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.77
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|155
|22.17%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|13.80%
|11.42%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore took part in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 75.9%.
- Last season Moore's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he shot 11-under and finished second.
- Moore ranked 60th in the FedExCup standings with 803 points last season.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.261
|2.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.289
|-1.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.048
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.190
|2.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.210
|4.475
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-71-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-71-67-73
|-4
|6
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|15
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-65-71-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|63-67-72-66
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|68-73-68-66
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.