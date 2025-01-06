PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

    In his last tournament at The RSM Classic, Taylor Moore carded a 35th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is Moore's first time playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 2.787 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of 4.475 in his past five tournaments.
    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45306.8312.0
    Greens in Regulation %10866.39%71.30%
    Putts Per Round6128.7728.9
    Par Breakers15522.17%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance7013.80%11.42%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore took part in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 75.9%.
    • Last season Moore's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he shot 11-under and finished second.
    • Moore ranked 60th in the FedExCup standings with 803 points last season.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2612.983
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.289-1.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.0480.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1902.787
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.2104.475

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1068-71-66-69-1462
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-68+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    July 25-283M Open1269-71-65-68-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-71-67-73-46
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-70-72-71+415
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-65-71-70-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1163-67-72-66-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3568-73-68-66-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.