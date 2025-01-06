Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five events, Baddeley has an average finish of 67th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Baddeley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-under.

Aaron Baddeley has averaged 279.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Baddeley is averaging -1.173 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.