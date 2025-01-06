Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
Aaron Baddeley looks to improve upon his seventh-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club Jan. 9-12.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Baddeley has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 12-under.
- Baddeley last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of 13-under.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Baddeley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/12/2023
|7
|67-70-65-65
|-13
|1/14/2021
|41
|64-68-65-72
|-11
Baddeley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Baddeley has an average finish of 67th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Baddeley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-under.
- Aaron Baddeley has averaged 279.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley is averaging -1.173 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Baddeley has an average of -3.884 in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|179
|283.4
|279.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|63.39%
|70.24%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.26
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|172
|21.16%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.40%
|11.51%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley participated in 24 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 58.3%.
- Last season Baddeley's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished 17th at the Valspar Championship.
- Baddeley's 175 points last season placed him 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-1.031
|-3.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.359
|-0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.404
|1.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.487
|-1.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.499
|-3.884
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-70-74
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|71-68-71-75
|-3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|73-66-73-74
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
