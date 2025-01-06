PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Aaron Baddeley looks to improve upon his seventh-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club Jan. 9-12.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Baddeley has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Baddeley last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of 13-under.
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Baddeley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/12/2023767-70-65-65-13
    1/14/20214164-68-65-72-11

    Baddeley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Baddeley has an average finish of 67th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Baddeley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-under.
    • Aaron Baddeley has averaged 279.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley is averaging -1.173 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Baddeley has an average of -3.884 in his past five tournaments.
    Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance179283.4279.8
    Greens in Regulation %16563.39%70.24%
    Putts Per Round1728.2629.8
    Par Breakers17221.16%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance1912.40%11.51%

    Baddeley's best finishes

    • Baddeley participated in 24 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 58.3%.
    • Last season Baddeley's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished 17th at the Valspar Championship.
    • Baddeley's 175 points last season placed him 154th in the FedExCup standings.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee182-1.031-3.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.359-0.773
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.4041.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.487-1.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.499-3.884

    Baddeley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-66-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3769-72-73-70-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-71-68-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-67-70-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-74-69-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8272-69-74-72+72
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-70-74-70-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-67-69-1312
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-71+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7268-70-72-76-23
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-70-74-83
    July 25-283M Open5370-69-67-74-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship5068-73-72-72-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-76+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6471-68-71-75-3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship7073-66-73-74+2--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.