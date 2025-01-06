Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five appearances, Hoshino has an average finish of 61st.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Hoshino has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 9-over over his last five tournaments.

Rikuya Hoshino has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hoshino has an average of -1.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.