Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
In his last competition, Rikuya Hoshino missed the cut at The Open Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Hoshino's average finish has been 56th, and his average score 2-under, over his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Hoshino missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022.
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Hoshino's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/13/2022
|MC
|70-70
|E
|1/9/2020
|45
|73-67-71-68
|-1
|1/10/2019
|67
|66-72-69-71
|-2
Hoshino's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hoshino has an average finish of 61st.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Hoshino has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 9-over over his last five tournaments.
- Rikuya Hoshino has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoshino has an average of -1.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoshino has an average of -4.793 in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.3
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|54.63%
|56.35%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.67
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|12.04%
|13.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|27.78%
|22.62%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hoshino's best finishes
- Hoshino played three tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those three events, he made the cut zero times.
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.793
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hoshino's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-81
|+19
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
