Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
In his last time out at The RSM Classic, Taylor Montgomery posted a 42nd-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii trying for better results.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Montgomery's average finish has been 13th, and his average score 12-under, over his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Montgomery last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, finishing 13th with a score of 12-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Montgomery's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|1/12/2023
|12
|64-66-70-68
|-12
Montgomery's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Montgomery has an average finish of 53rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Montgomery hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 53rd.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 283.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Montgomery is averaging 2.105 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Montgomery has an average of -3.538 in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|289.7
|283.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|183
|60.49%
|61.97%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.80
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|85
|24.59%
|21.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|15.12%
|15.38%
Montgomery's best finishes
- Montgomery took part in 21 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 11 times (52.4%).
- Last season Montgomery put up his best performance at THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He shot 12-under and finished 11th (eight shots back of the winner).
- Montgomery's 325 points last season placed him 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|184
|-1.352
|-5.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.442
|-0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.224
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.866
|2.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.704
|-3.538
Montgomery's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-71-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|81
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|65-68-77-70
|-8
|10
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|66-71-72-74
|+3
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|68-74-70-73
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|69-72-66-69
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.