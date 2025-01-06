Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five tournaments, Montgomery has an average finish of 53rd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 283.2 yards in his past five starts.

Montgomery is averaging 2.105 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.