Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at The RSM Classic, Taylor Montgomery posted a 42nd-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Montgomery's average finish has been 13th, and his average score 12-under, over his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Montgomery last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, finishing 13th with a score of 12-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Montgomery's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20241364-68-69-67-12
    1/12/20231264-66-70-68-12

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Montgomery has an average finish of 53rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Montgomery hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 283.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Montgomery is averaging 2.105 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Montgomery has an average of -3.538 in his past five tournaments.
    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance171289.7283.2
    Greens in Regulation %18360.49%61.97%
    Putts Per Round227.8027.3
    Par Breakers8524.59%21.79%
    Bogey Avoidance12415.12%15.38%

    Montgomery's best finishes

    • Montgomery took part in 21 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 11 times (52.4%).
    • Last season Montgomery put up his best performance at THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He shot 12-under and finished 11th (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Montgomery's 325 points last season placed him 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee184-1.352-5.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.442-0.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green330.2240.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.8662.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.704-3.538

    Montgomery's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1364-68-69-67-1255
    January 18-21The American Express6168-69-65-73-135
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1368-70-70-72-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-71-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-68-67-73-717
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6071-69-73-68-35
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1168-70-68-70-12160
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D81+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D80+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4465-68-77-70-810
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7466-71-72-74+33
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-80+8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D74+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-74+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6468-74-70-73-3--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4269-72-66-69-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

