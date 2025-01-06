Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five appearances, Kanaya has an average finish of 34th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Kanaya has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.

Takumi Kanaya has averaged 289.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kanaya is averaging -0.752 Strokes Gained: Putting.