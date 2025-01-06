Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
Takumi Kanaya hits the links in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 coming off a 37th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in his last tournament.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over the last four times Kanaya has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In 2024, Kanaya missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Kanaya's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|74-66
|E
|1/13/2022
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|1/14/2021
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|1/10/2019
|MC
|71-70
|+1
Kanaya's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kanaya has an average finish of 34th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Kanaya has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
- Takumi Kanaya has averaged 289.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kanaya is averaging -0.752 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kanaya is averaging -1.659 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.8
|289.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.22%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.40
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.89%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.78%
|18.25%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's best finishes
- Kanaya took part in five tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those five events, he made the cut two times (40%).
- Last season Kanaya put up his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He shot 6-under and finished 37th (14 shots back of the winner).
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.659
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|66-68-72-68
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
