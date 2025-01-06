Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Stephan Jaeger looks to improve upon his 18th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club Jan. 9-12.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last five trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jaeger has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- In 2024, Jaeger finished 18th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Jaeger's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|1/12/2023
|28
|67-66-69-68
|-10
|1/13/2022
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|1/10/2019
|43
|69-69-65-70
|-7
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger is averaging 2.107 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger is averaging 0.997 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.309 last season, which ranked 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranked 21st, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Jaeger ranked 120th on TOUR with a mark of -0.086.
- On the greens, Jaeger's 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 99th last season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranked 60th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|310.3
|311.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|123
|66.03%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|60
|28.76
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|41
|25.81%
|29.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|15.47%
|12.35%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger played 26 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times (69.2%).
- Last season Jaeger's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he took home the title with a score of 12-under.
- Jaeger earned 1207 points last season, which ranked him 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.521. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger put up his best mark last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.278.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.125) at the Black Desert Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.309
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.086
|-0.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.159
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|0.010
|2.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.392
|0.997
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|71-67-65-67
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-64-72-72
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-70-67-70
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-69-73-72
|+2
|66
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|2
|65-63-68-68
|-20
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|72-67-71-67
|-15
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.