Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Jaeger has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Jaeger is averaging 2.107 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.