PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Stephan Jaeger looks to improve upon his 18th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club Jan. 9-12.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last five trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jaeger has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 36th.
    • In 2024, Jaeger finished 18th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Jaeger's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20241865-67-69-68-11
    1/12/20232867-66-69-68-10
    1/13/2022MC66-72-2
    1/10/20194369-69-65-70-7

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger is averaging 2.107 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger is averaging 0.997 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Jaeger .

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.309 last season, which ranked 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranked 21st, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Jaeger ranked 120th on TOUR with a mark of -0.086.
    • On the greens, Jaeger's 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 99th last season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranked 60th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance21310.3311.9
    Greens in Regulation %12366.03%70.68%
    Putts Per Round6028.7628.6
    Par Breakers4125.81%29.32%
    Bogey Avoidance13515.47%12.35%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Jaeger played 26 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times (69.2%).
    • Last season Jaeger's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he took home the title with a score of 12-under.
    • Jaeger earned 1207 points last season, which ranked him 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.521. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger put up his best mark last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.278.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.125) at the Black Desert Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3090.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.086-0.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.159-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting990.0102.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3920.997

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship7670-71-70-78+55
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2170-70-73-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3171-67-65-67-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-79+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2671-64-72-72-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4070-70-67-70-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship3976-69-73-72+266
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-68-69-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship265-63-68-68-20--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-78+4--
    January 2-5The Sentry3672-67-71-67-1523

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.