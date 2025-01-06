PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Si Woo Kim betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Si Woo Kim hits the links Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 32nd-place finish in The Sentry his last time in competition.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Kim has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20244269-66-70-67-8
    1/12/2023167-67-64-64-18
    1/13/20225568-66-69-70-7
    1/14/20212564-70-65-67-14
    1/10/2019MC68-71-1

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim has an average of 2.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 2.202 in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 last season ranked 38th on TOUR, and his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranked 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim had a 0.506 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 140th last season, while he averaged 28.36 putts per round (23rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145294.8295.8
    Greens in Regulation %13765.40%65.69%
    Putts Per Round2328.3627.4
    Par Breakers10024.12%28.10%
    Bogey Avoidance4413.26%12.75%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim played 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 88%.
    • Last season Kim had his best performance at the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club. He shot 8-under and finished fifth (four shots back of the winner).
    • Kim's 1168 points last season ranked him 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.464 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772 (his best mark last season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.280-1.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5061.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.193-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.2182.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7612.202

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-71-67-75+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1572-70-73-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open3271-72-74-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3169-67-65-69-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-69-71-62-1029
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-71-71-74+816
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5070-74-67-68-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship569-70-71-70-8385
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-71-64-64-13--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicW/D70-2--
    January 2-5The Sentry3276-68-65-67-1627

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

