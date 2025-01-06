Si Woo Kim betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Kim has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five starts.

Kim has an average of 2.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.