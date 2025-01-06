Si Woo Kim betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Si Woo Kim hits the links Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 32nd-place finish in The Sentry his last time in competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Kim has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 10-under.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Kim's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|1/12/2023
|1
|67-67-64-64
|-18
|1/13/2022
|55
|68-66-69-70
|-7
|1/14/2021
|25
|64-70-65-67
|-14
|1/10/2019
|MC
|68-71
|-1
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of 2.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 2.202 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 last season ranked 38th on TOUR, and his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranked 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim had a 0.506 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 140th last season, while he averaged 28.36 putts per round (23rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|294.8
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.40%
|65.69%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.36
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|100
|24.12%
|28.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.26%
|12.75%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim played 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 88%.
- Last season Kim had his best performance at the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club. He shot 8-under and finished fifth (four shots back of the winner).
- Kim's 1168 points last season ranked him 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.464 mark ranked third in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772 (his best mark last season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.280
|-1.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.506
|1.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.193
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.218
|2.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.761
|2.202
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-69-71-62
|-10
|29
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-71-71-74
|+8
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|385
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-71-64-64
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|76-68-65-67
|-16
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.