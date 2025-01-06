Sepp Straka betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Sepp Straka placed 42nd in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022, shooting a 9-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at Waialae Country Club .
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Straka has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2022, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Straka's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/13/2022
|42
|66-67-73-65
|-9
|1/14/2021
|25
|69-66-66-65
|-14
|1/9/2020
|53
|70-69-76-65
|E
|1/10/2019
|MC
|69-71
|E
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Straka has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
- Sepp Straka has averaged 293.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has an average of 1.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of 0.540 in his past five tournaments.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 (48th) last season, while his average driving distance of 294.7 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Straka sported a 0.303 mark (40th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Straka registered a -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 104th on TOUR, while he ranked 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.95. He broke par 23.95% of the time (109th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.7
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|67.53%
|56.48%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.95
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|109
|23.95%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|15.22%
|12.35%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Straka's best performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 14-under and finished fifth.
- Straka's 1498 points last season placed him 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Straka put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 2.690. In that event, he finished fifth.
- Straka produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance last season was in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished fifth in that event.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.805, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.253
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.303
|1.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.333
|-1.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.018
|1.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.205
|0.540
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-71-69-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|22
|70-74-73-71
|+4
|85
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-74-70-71
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|71-67-71-73
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|68-70-71-73
|-2
|0
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-65-67-70
|-21
|63
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.