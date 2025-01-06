PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sepp Straka placed 42nd in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022, shooting a 9-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at Waialae Country Club .

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Straka has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2022, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Straka's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/13/20224266-67-73-65-9
    1/14/20212569-66-66-65-14
    1/9/20205370-69-76-65E
    1/10/2019MC69-71E

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Straka has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Sepp Straka has averaged 293.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has an average of 1.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of 0.540 in his past five tournaments.
    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 (48th) last season, while his average driving distance of 294.7 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Straka sported a 0.303 mark (40th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Straka registered a -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 104th on TOUR, while he ranked 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.95. He broke par 23.95% of the time (109th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146294.7293.7
    Greens in Regulation %9167.53%56.48%
    Putts Per Round8228.9528.6
    Par Breakers10923.95%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance13115.22%12.35%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Straka's best performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 14-under and finished fifth.
    • Straka's 1498 points last season placed him 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Straka put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 2.690. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • Straka produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance last season was in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished fifth in that event.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.805, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.253-0.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3031.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.333-1.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0181.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.2050.540

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2369-70-68-61-1278
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-71-69-70-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2270-74-73-71+485
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-74-70-71-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6171-67-71-73+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-70-69-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2768-70-71-73-20
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry1569-65-67-70-2163

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.