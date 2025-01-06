Sepp Straka betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Straka has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Straka has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.

Sepp Straka has averaged 293.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Straka has an average of 1.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.