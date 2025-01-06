Seamus Power betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 14: Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
After he finished 74th in this tournament in 2024, Seamus Power has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu Jan. 9-12.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last six appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Power has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In 2024, Power finished 74th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Power's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|1/13/2022
|3
|63-68-65-65
|-19
|1/14/2021
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|1/10/2019
|MC
|72-76
|+8
Power's recent performances
- Power has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging 2.403 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of 3.844 in his past five tournaments.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|300.3
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|67.88%
|71.48%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.82
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|163
|21.76%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.21%
|8.89%
Power's best finishes
- Power played 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 75%.
- Last season Power's best performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he shot 10-under and finished 10th.
- Power earned 703 points last season, which placed him 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.059
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.238
|1.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.039
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.041
|2.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.377
|3.844
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|67-70-67-63
|-13
|95
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|64-70-66-65
|-19
|51
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-67-73-68
|-3
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|67-70-66-67
|-10
|290
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|72-64-68-65
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|72-68-70-65
|-9
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.