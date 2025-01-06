PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 14: Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    After he finished 74th in this tournament in 2024, Seamus Power has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu Jan. 9-12.

    Latest odds for Power at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last six appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Power has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In 2024, Power finished 74th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Power's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20247472-66-69-72-1
    1/13/2022363-68-65-65-19
    1/14/2021MC70-68-2
    1/10/2019MC72-76+8

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging 2.403 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of 3.844 in his past five tournaments.
    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99300.3306.6
    Greens in Regulation %7967.88%71.48%
    Putts Per Round6728.8229.5
    Par Breakers16321.76%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.21%8.89%

    Power's best finishes

    • Power played 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 75%.
    • Last season Power's best performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he shot 10-under and finished 10th.
    • Power earned 703 points last season, which placed him 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0590.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2381.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.039-0.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0412.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3773.844

    Power's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7472-66-69-72-12
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3172-69-68-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-69-74-69-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3174-68-67-71-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1265-70-66-72-11136
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1672-71-70-70-1110
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2769-74-73-77+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2067-70-67-63-1395
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1764-70-66-65-1951
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6569-67-73-68-34
    July 25-283M Open3769-68-69-71-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-70-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1067-70-66-67-10290
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1166-67-69-68-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1172-64-68-65-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-73-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1369-62-72-66-11--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2372-68-70-65-9--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicW/D76+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.