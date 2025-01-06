Seamus Power betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Power has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Power is averaging 2.403 Strokes Gained: Putting.