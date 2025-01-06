Samuel Stevens betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
When he takes the course Jan. 9-12, Samuel Stevens will try to build upon his last performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii. In 2024, he shot 10-under and finished 24th at Waialae Country Club.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Stevens has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Stevens finished 24th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Stevens' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|1/12/2023
|MC
|71-69
|E
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Stevens has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Samuel Stevens has averaged 302.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging 0.172 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of 3.460 in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|306.3
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|70.01%
|74.72%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.97
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|32
|26.47%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|12.59%
|12.78%
Stevens' best finishes
- Last season Stevens played 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 82.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
- Last season Stevens' best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 23-under and finished fourth in that event.
- Stevens collected 436 points last season, placing 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.433
|4.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.296
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.098
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.306
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.541
|3.460
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-67-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-69-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|70-66-69-66
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-72-71-74
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|70-70-67-69
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
