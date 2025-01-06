Samuel Stevens betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Stevens has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Stevens has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.

Samuel Stevens has averaged 302.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Stevens is averaging 0.172 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.