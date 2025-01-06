PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    When he takes the course Jan. 9-12, Samuel Stevens will try to build upon his last performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii. In 2024, he shot 10-under and finished 24th at Waialae Country Club.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Stevens has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Stevens finished 24th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Stevens' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20242467-67-63-73-10
    1/12/2023MC71-69E

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Stevens has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • Samuel Stevens has averaged 302.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging 0.172 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of 3.460 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Stevens .

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47306.3302.1
    Greens in Regulation %3170.01%74.72%
    Putts Per Round8628.9729.8
    Par Breakers3226.47%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance2212.59%12.78%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Last season Stevens played 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 82.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
    • Last season Stevens' best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 23-under and finished fourth in that event.
    • Stevens collected 436 points last season, placing 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4334.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.296-0.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.098-0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.3060.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5413.460

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-67-72-72-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-69-69-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2369-70-64-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-67-68-69-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship670-66-69-66-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-72-71-74+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4270-70-67-69-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.