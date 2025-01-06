Sam Ryder betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Ryder has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.

Sam Ryder has averaged 296.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Ryder has an average of -1.571 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.