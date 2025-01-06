PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Sam Ryder enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at Waialae Country Club.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last six trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryder has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 50th.
    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
    • Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Ryder's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/12/2023MC69-71E
    1/13/20226368-67-72-69-4
    1/14/2021MC68-69-3
    1/9/20202867-68-73-68-4
    1/10/2019MC67-73E

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Sam Ryder has averaged 296.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has an average of -1.571 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -1.933 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158292.8296.6
    Greens in Regulation %8267.85%70.83%
    Putts Per Round11229.1529.6
    Par Breakers4225.78%27.43%
    Bogey Avoidance13315.33%15.28%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder last season played 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Last season Ryder put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under (five shots back of the winner).
    • Ryder earned 282 points last season, which placed him 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.3320.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.263-0.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.227-0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.127-1.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.422-1.933

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3469-67-69-67-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2569-65-68-71-1520
    July 25-283M OpenMC74-74+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-70+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4064-66-74-69-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-77+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-69-70-68-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship571-62-68-69-14--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.