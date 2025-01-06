Sam Ryder betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Sam Ryder enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at Waialae Country Club.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last six trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryder has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 50th.
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Ryder's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/12/2023
|MC
|69-71
|E
|1/13/2022
|63
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|1/14/2021
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|1/9/2020
|28
|67-68-73-68
|-4
|1/10/2019
|MC
|67-73
|E
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
- Sam Ryder has averaged 296.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has an average of -1.571 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -1.933 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|292.8
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|67.85%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.15
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|42
|25.78%
|27.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|15.33%
|15.28%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder last season played 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Last season Ryder put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under (five shots back of the winner).
- Ryder earned 282 points last season, which placed him 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.332
|0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|-0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.227
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.127
|-1.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.422
|-1.933
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|69-67-69-67
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|64-66-74-69
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|71-62-68-69
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
