5H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Sahith Theegala enters play Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 36th-place finish in The Sentry his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last two trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Theegala has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 48th.
    • In 2024, Theegala missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Theegala's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC72-67-1
    1/13/20224865-69-69-69-8

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
    • Theegala has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging -1.218 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 1.177 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Theegala .

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350 last season (28th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranked 53rd, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Theegala ranked 44th on TOUR with an average of 0.272 per round. Additionally, he ranked 80th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.86%.
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 48th last season, while he averaged 28.80 putts per round (64th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53305.7298.0
    Greens in Regulation %8067.86%46.49%
    Putts Per Round6428.8029.5
    Par Breakers4825.63%22.81%
    Bogey Avoidance7013.80%9.06%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala played 28 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning 10 top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • Last season Theegala's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished second at the RBC Heritage.
    • Theegala ranked seventh in the FedExCup standings with 2037 points last season.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best mark last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.374.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.397), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3500.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.272-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.0641.791
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.257-1.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9441.177

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open466-65-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-79+14--
    July 25-283M Open666-69-66-70-1392
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-68-71-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship4873-71-79-76+1138
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship367-66-66-64-210
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-66-69-72-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5672-68-68-70-2--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge867-71-66-74-10--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1161-71-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry3676-68-67-66-1523

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.