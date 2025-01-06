Sahith Theegala betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Sahith Theegala enters play Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 36th-place finish in The Sentry his last time in competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last two trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Theegala has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 48th.
- In 2024, Theegala missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Theegala's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|1/13/2022
|48
|65-69-69-69
|-8
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
- Theegala has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging -1.218 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 1.177 Strokes Gained: Total.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350 last season (28th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranked 53rd, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Theegala ranked 44th on TOUR with an average of 0.272 per round. Additionally, he ranked 80th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.86%.
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 48th last season, while he averaged 28.80 putts per round (64th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|305.7
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.86%
|46.49%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.63%
|22.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|13.80%
|9.06%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala played 28 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning 10 top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- Last season Theegala's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished second at the RBC Heritage.
- Theegala ranked seventh in the FedExCup standings with 2037 points last season.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best mark last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.374.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.397), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.350
|0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.272
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.064
|1.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.257
|-1.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.944
|1.177
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-79
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|92
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|48
|73-71-79-76
|+11
|38
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|3
|67-66-66-64
|-21
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-66-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|72-68-68-70
|-2
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-71-66-74
|-10
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|11
|61-71-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|76-68-67-66
|-15
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
