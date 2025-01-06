Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

Hisatsune has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.

Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hisatsune is averaging 3.141 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.