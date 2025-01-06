5H AGO
Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
Ryo Hisatsune enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12 after a 17th-place finish at The RSM Classic.
Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Hisatsune has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2024. He finished 30th, posting a score of 9-under.
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Hisatsune has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging 3.141 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging 1.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Hisatsune .
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.4
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|70.44%
|74.69%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.39
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|123
|23.48%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.36%
|10.49%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Last season Hisatsune played 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 63% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Hisatsune's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished third at the Wyndham Championship.
- With 522 points last season, Hisatsune ranked 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.041
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.181
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.016
|-2.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.065
|3.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.271
|1.305
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|67-67-71-70
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-82
|+11
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|67-67-64-67
|-15
|163
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-72-69-66
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|73-67-68-68
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|71-67-68-66
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.