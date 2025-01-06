PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryo Hisatsune enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12 after a 17th-place finish at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Hisatsune has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2024. He finished 30th, posting a score of 9-under.
    • Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20243069-68-66-68-9

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Hisatsune has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune is averaging 3.141 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune is averaging 1.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140295.4295.1
    Greens in Regulation %2370.44%74.69%
    Putts Per Round14729.3929.7
    Par Breakers12323.48%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.36%10.49%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Last season Hisatsune played 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 63% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Hisatsune's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished third at the Wyndham Championship.
    • With 522 points last season, Hisatsune ranked 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.0410.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1810.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.016-2.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0653.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2711.305

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express1165-67-68-65-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3569-69-69-70-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3175-65-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5267-67-71-70-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-82+11--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship367-67-64-67-15163
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-70-67-67-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4669-72-69-66-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2973-67-68-68-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1771-67-68-66-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.