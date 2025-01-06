PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Palmer betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Ryan Palmer tries for a better result in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii having failed to make the cut at Waialae Country Club in 2024.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last seven appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Palmer has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Palmer last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Palmer's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC73-66-1
    1/12/20233271-67-68-65-9
    1/13/20221264-68-68-65-15
    1/14/20214170-65-65-69-11
    1/9/2020467-68-68-68-9

    Palmer's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Palmer has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Palmer finished 75th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 5-under in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Palmer has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Palmer has an average of -1.266 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer is averaging -3.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance113298.8296.2
    Greens in Regulation %16863.23%66.67%
    Putts Per Round12729.2630.0
    Par Breakers15322.35%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance17417.99%18.98%

    Palmer's best finishes

    • Palmer did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 17 tournaments).
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 41.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Last season Palmer's best performance came when he shot 139-under and finished 19th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
    • Palmer ranked 191st in the FedExCup standings with 54 points last season.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.125-0.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.475-1.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.111-0.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.414-1.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-0.875-3.454

    Palmer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-66-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-69-73-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-75-73-70+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7469-70-73-72+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5570-68-75-70-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-65-72-13916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3565-73-70-69-318
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7569-68-74-68-52
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-66-5--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-72-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-73+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.