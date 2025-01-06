5H AGO
Ryan Palmer betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
Ryan Palmer tries for a better result in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii having failed to make the cut at Waialae Country Club in 2024.
Latest odds for Palmer at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last seven appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Palmer has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Palmer last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Palmer's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|1/12/2023
|32
|71-67-68-65
|-9
|1/13/2022
|12
|64-68-68-65
|-15
|1/14/2021
|41
|70-65-65-69
|-11
|1/9/2020
|4
|67-68-68-68
|-9
Palmer's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Palmer has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Palmer finished 75th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 5-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Palmer has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Palmer has an average of -1.266 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer is averaging -3.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|298.8
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|63.23%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.26
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|153
|22.35%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|17.99%
|18.98%
Palmer's best finishes
- Palmer did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 17 tournaments).
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 41.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Last season Palmer's best performance came when he shot 139-under and finished 19th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
- Palmer ranked 191st in the FedExCup standings with 54 points last season.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.125
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.475
|-1.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.111
|-0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.414
|-1.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-0.875
|-3.454
Palmer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|70-68-75-70
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-139
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|65-73-70-69
|-3
|18
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-74-68
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.