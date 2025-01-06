Ryan Palmer betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last seven appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Palmer has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 10-under.

Palmer last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.

Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).