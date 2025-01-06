Russell Henley betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
In his last tournament at The Sentry, Russell Henley ended the weekend at 17-under, good for a 30th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 aiming for an improved score.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last eight trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Henley has an average score of 17-under, with an average finish of 21st.
- Henley finished fourth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Henley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|1/12/2023
|32
|67-69-67-68
|-9
|1/13/2022
|2
|62-63-67-65
|-41
|1/14/2021
|11
|66-64-65-68
|-17
|1/9/2020
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|1/10/2019
|66
|68-69-71-69
|-3
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Henley has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- Russell Henley has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley is averaging 2.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.014 last season, which ranked 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (291.3 yards) ranked 164th, and his 73.5% driving accuracy average ranked third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Henley ranked 33rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.343.
- On the greens, Henley registered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 39th on TOUR, while he ranked seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.90. He broke par 22.53% of the time (146th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|291.3
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|64.99%
|56.11%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|27.90
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.53%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.17%
|11.11%
Henley's best finishes
- Henley teed off in 20 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 95% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Henley had his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot 16-under and finished fourth (zero shots back of the winner).
- Henley collected 1671 points last season, ranking 13th in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he delivered a 1.499 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 7.877 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort last season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.147, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 41st.
- Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fourth in the field.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|0.014
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.343
|1.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.289
|0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.304
|0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.950
|2.433
Henley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|135
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|73-77-74-71
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|68-73-73-67
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|80
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-70-72-67
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-73-67-65
|-5
|13
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|5
|69-75-66-69
|-5
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|68-68-73-66
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-71-70-73
|-4
|156
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|67-71-67-62
|-17
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|69-71-79-70
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|30
|70-69-68-68
|-17
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.