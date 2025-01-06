PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Russell Henley betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    In his last tournament at The Sentry, Russell Henley ended the weekend at 17-under, good for a 30th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 aiming for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Henley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last eight trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Henley has an average score of 17-under, with an average finish of 21st.
    • Henley finished fourth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Henley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024469-66-66-63-16
    1/12/20233267-69-67-68-9
    1/13/2022262-63-67-65-41
    1/14/20211166-64-65-68-17
    1/9/2020MC76-69+5
    1/10/20196668-69-71-69-3

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Henley has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Russell Henley has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley is averaging 2.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.014 last season, which ranked 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (291.3 yards) ranked 164th, and his 73.5% driving accuracy average ranked third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Henley ranked 33rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.343.
    • On the greens, Henley registered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 39th on TOUR, while he ranked seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.90. He broke par 22.53% of the time (146th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164291.3297.8
    Greens in Regulation %15064.99%56.11%
    Putts Per Round727.9028.1
    Par Breakers14622.53%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.17%11.11%

    Henley's best finishes

    • Henley teed off in 20 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 95% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Henley had his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot 16-under and finished fourth (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Henley collected 1671 points last season, ranking 13th in the FedExCup standings.

    Henley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he delivered a 1.499 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 7.877 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort last season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.147, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 41st.
    • Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1060.0140.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3431.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.2890.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3040.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9502.433

    Henley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii469-66-66-63-16123
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-73-68-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-69-69-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-69-65-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-72-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open469-69-71-69-10135
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3873-77-74-71+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1267-69-69-68-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1068-73-73-67-3165
    May 16-19PGA Championship2370-69-66-69-1080
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-71-74-75+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-70-72-67-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-73-67-65-513
    July 18-20The Open Championship569-75-66-69-5300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3068-68-73-66-5106
    August 22-25BMW Championship2270-71-70-73-4156
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship467-71-67-62-170
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1969-71-79-70+1--
    January 2-5The Sentry3070-69-68-68-1732

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.