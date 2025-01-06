PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Robert MacIntyre placed 52nd in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, shooting a 7-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at Waialae Country Club .

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • MacIntyre has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2024. He finished 52nd, posting a score of 7-under.
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    MacIntyre's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20245271-66-69-67-7

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, MacIntyre has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
    • Robert MacIntyre has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 1.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre is averaging 2.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 (37th) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.9 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, MacIntyre ranked 113th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.051, while he ranked 125th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.97%.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre's 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 35th on TOUR last season, and his 28.51 putts-per-round average ranked 31st. He broke par 25.46% of the time (57th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57304.9304.7
    Greens in Regulation %12565.97%53.09%
    Putts Per Round3128.5128.1
    Par Breakers5725.46%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance8714.20%9.57%

    MacIntyre's best finishes

    • MacIntyre, who took part in 26 tournaments last season, secured two wins and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times (57.7%).
    • Last season MacIntyre had two wins, with one of them coming at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot 18-under.
    • MacIntyre accumulated 1535 points last season, which placed him 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season MacIntyre produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 4.142. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.652.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort last season was at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.100 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.193, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.2880.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.0510.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1660.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3211.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7252.558

    MacIntyre's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5271-66-69-67-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-70+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta671-66-65-69-1395
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6068-72-71-70-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-67-68-72-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-70-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-14152
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1364-67-68-72-1331
    May 16-19PGA Championship866-69-66-70-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open164-66-66-68-16500
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1670-62-66-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open167-65-63-67-18500
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-75-72-74+911
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship767-66-70-65-12350
    August 22-25BMW ChampionshipW/D72-71-1--
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1769-71-71-64-90
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge768-71-68-70-11--
    January 2-5The Sentry1570-66-69-66-2163

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.