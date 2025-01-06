Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Robert MacIntyre placed 52nd in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, shooting a 7-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at Waialae Country Club .
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- MacIntyre has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2024. He finished 52nd, posting a score of 7-under.
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
MacIntyre's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, MacIntyre has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
- Robert MacIntyre has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has an average of 1.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre is averaging 2.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 (37th) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.9 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, MacIntyre ranked 113th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.051, while he ranked 125th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.97%.
- On the greens, MacIntyre's 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 35th on TOUR last season, and his 28.51 putts-per-round average ranked 31st. He broke par 25.46% of the time (57th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|304.9
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|65.97%
|53.09%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.51
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|57
|25.46%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|14.20%
|9.57%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre, who took part in 26 tournaments last season, secured two wins and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times (57.7%).
- Last season MacIntyre had two wins, with one of them coming at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot 18-under.
- MacIntyre accumulated 1535 points last season, which placed him 17th in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season MacIntyre produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 4.142. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.652.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort last season was at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.100 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.193, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.288
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.051
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.166
|0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.321
|1.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.725
|2.558
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-141
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|64-67-68-72
|-13
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|64-66-66-68
|-16
|500
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|70-62-66-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|67-65-63-67
|-18
|500
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-75-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|67-66-70-65
|-12
|350
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|72-71
|-1
|--
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|69-71-71-64
|-9
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|68-71-68-70
|-11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|70-66-69-66
|-21
|63
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.