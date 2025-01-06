Richard Hoey betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Richard Hoey enters play Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club after a 17th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Hoey has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Hoey missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Hoey's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|1/9/2020
|MC
|74-68
|+2
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
- Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey is averaging 1.896 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey is averaging 7.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|309.3
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.90%
|76.11%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.30
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|63
|25.26%
|28.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.16%
|10.28%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey took part in 27 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 63% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Hoey's best performance came when he shot 33-under and finished second at the ISCO Championship.
- Hoey compiled 393 points last season, which placed him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.586
|2.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.155
|1.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.064
|1.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.254
|1.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.423
|7.319
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
|32
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|64-66-67-69
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-66-75-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|66-69-68-67
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-66-69-66
|-19
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|67-70-69-73
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-66-69-69
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.