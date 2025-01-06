PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Richard Hoey enters play Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club after a 17th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Hoey has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Hoey missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024.
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Hoey's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC71-72+3
    1/9/2020MC74-68+2

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
    • Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey is averaging 1.896 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey is averaging 7.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance25309.3307.7
    Greens in Regulation %1670.90%76.11%
    Putts Per Round13229.3029.2
    Par Breakers6325.26%28.33%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.16%10.28%

    Hoey's best finishes

    • Hoey took part in 27 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 63% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Hoey's best performance came when he shot 33-under and finished second at the ISCO Championship.
    • Hoey compiled 393 points last season, which placed him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5862.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.1551.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.0641.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.2541.896
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4237.319

    Hoey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-72+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC63-70-72-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-77+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5669-66-72-73-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-72-67-73-1112
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-71-69-78+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3369-70-71-68-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-63--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-76+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-70+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-69-68-67-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2667-64-67-71-1532
    July 11-14ISCO Championship264-66-67-69-33104
    July 25-283M Open6770-70-68-75-13
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-65-69-1037
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-66-75-70-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6868-70-72-76-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2166-69-68-67-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-66-69-66-19--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-70-68-66-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4567-70-69-73-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1770-66-69-69-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.