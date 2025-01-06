PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Rafael Campos enters play Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club after a 57th-place finish in The Sentry, which was his most recent tournament.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over the last two times Campos has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Campos last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2021, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Campos' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/14/2021MC69-70-1
    1/9/2020MC78-76+14

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Campos has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Rafael Campos has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos is averaging -2.395 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -7.648 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180 last season (137th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 64th, while his 60% driving accuracy average ranked 119th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Campos had a 0.061 mark (97th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Campos registered a -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 153rd on TOUR, while he ranked 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48. He broke par 24.26% of the time (97th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64303.8292.0
    Greens in Regulation %6668.33%68.25%
    Putts Per Round15429.4829.9
    Par Breakers9724.26%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance15416.57%13.10%

    Campos' best finishes

    • Campos, who took part in 25 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 36%.
    • Last season Campos' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 19-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Campos' 188 points last season ranked him 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Campos' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Campos produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking eighth in the field at 3.378. In that tournament, he finished 38th.
    • Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.200.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort last season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.657, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.180-2.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.061-2.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.315-0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.288-2.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.723-7.648

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2070-69-71-71-741
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-67-72-68-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-76-67-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-1342
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3073-70-70-67-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-67-75-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-77+8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship170-65-62-68-19--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry5772-72-71-73-410

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.