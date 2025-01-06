Rafael Campos betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Rafael Campos enters play Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club after a 57th-place finish in The Sentry, which was his most recent tournament.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over the last two times Campos has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Campos last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2021, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Campos' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/14/2021
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|1/9/2020
|MC
|78-76
|+14
Campos' recent performances
- Campos has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Campos has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
- Rafael Campos has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Campos is averaging -2.395 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -7.648 Strokes Gained: Total.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180 last season (137th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 64th, while his 60% driving accuracy average ranked 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Campos had a 0.061 mark (97th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Campos registered a -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 153rd on TOUR, while he ranked 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48. He broke par 24.26% of the time (97th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|303.8
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|68.33%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.48
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|97
|24.26%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|16.57%
|13.10%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos, who took part in 25 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 36%.
- Last season Campos' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 19-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Campos' 188 points last season ranked him 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Campos produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking eighth in the field at 3.378. In that tournament, he finished 38th.
- Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.200.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort last season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.657, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.180
|-2.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.061
|-2.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.315
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.288
|-2.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.723
|-7.648
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|73-70-70-67
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-67-75-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|70-65-62-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|57
|72-72-71-73
|-4
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.