Rafael Campos betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Campos has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Campos has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.

Rafael Campos has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Campos is averaging -2.395 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.