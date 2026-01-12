Peter Malnati betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Peter Malnati returns to the Sony Open in Hawaii after missing the cut last year. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this event.
Malnati's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|2023
|MC
|70-70
|E
|2022
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|2021
|T14
|62-69-64-69
|-16
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 16-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Malnati's recent performances
- The player has no recorded finishes in his last 10 appearances.
- Malnati has an average of -0.971 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.808 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged 0.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.044
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati posted a -0.971 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Malnati sported a 0.091 mark in his past five tournaments, showing slight improvement in his iron play.
- On the greens, Malnati delivered a strong 0.808 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting putting as his strongest aspect of the game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.