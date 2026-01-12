Peter Malnati betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

The player has no recorded finishes in his last 10 appearances.

Malnati has an average of -0.971 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Malnati has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.808 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.