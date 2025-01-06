Peter Malnati betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five tournaments, Malnati has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Malnati has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five starts.

Malnati is averaging 0.579 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.