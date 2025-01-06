5H AGO
Peter Malnati betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
In his last competition at The Sentry, Peter Malnati carded a 53rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii looking for better results.
Latest odds for Malnati at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last eight appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Malnati has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 11-under.
- Malnati missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024.
- With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Malnati's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|1/12/2023
|MC
|70-70
|E
|1/13/2022
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|1/14/2021
|14
|62-69-64-69
|-16
|1/9/2020
|12
|72-66-68-68
|-6
|1/10/2019
|MC
|72-69
|+1
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Malnati has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Malnati has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Malnati is averaging 0.579 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of -3.911 in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.589 (174th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.7 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Malnati had a -0.308 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 182nd with a 61.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati's 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 48th last season, and his 28.67 putts-per-round average ranked 49th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.7
|295.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|182
|61.41%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.67
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|156
|22.07%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|17.33%
|18.06%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati, who played 28 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times (46.4%).
- Last season Malnati's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 12-under.
- Malnati collected 794 points last season, placing 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Malnati put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.577.
- Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking eighth in the field at 4.915. In that event, he finished ninth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.664 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.589
|-2.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.308
|-2.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.061
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.257
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.578
|-3.911
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|67-72-70-72
|+1
|20
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|53
|74-64-73-73
|-8
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.