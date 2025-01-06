PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at The Sentry, Peter Malnati carded a 53rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last eight appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Malnati has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Malnati missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024.
    • With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Malnati's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC71-70+1
    1/12/2023MC70-70E
    1/13/2022MC73-68+1
    1/14/20211462-69-64-69-16
    1/9/20201272-66-68-68-6
    1/10/2019MC72-69+1

    Malnati's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Malnati has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Malnati has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Malnati is averaging 0.579 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of -3.911 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Malnati .

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.589 (174th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.7 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Malnati had a -0.308 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 182nd with a 61.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati's 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 48th last season, and his 28.67 putts-per-round average ranked 49th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121297.7295.6
    Greens in Regulation %18261.41%61.11%
    Putts Per Round4928.6728.9
    Par Breakers15622.07%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance16917.33%18.06%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati, who played 28 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times (46.4%).
    • Last season Malnati's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 12-under.
    • Malnati collected 794 points last season, placing 62nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Malnati put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.577.
    • Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking eighth in the field at 4.915. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.664 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that event).
    • Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.589-2.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.308-2.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.0610.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2570.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.578-3.911

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-1916
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-69-73-67+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3372-73-74-75+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship7073-68-73-69+36
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-69-71-77-13
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5967-72-70-72+120
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-67-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 2-5The Sentry5374-64-73-73-811

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.