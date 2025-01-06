Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Rodgers is averaging 1.892 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.