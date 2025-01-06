Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Patrick Rodgers shot 10-under and finished 24th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Waialae Country Club Jan. 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Rodgers' average finish has been 31st, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 24th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Rodgers' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|1/9/2020
|38
|68-69-69-72
|-2
|1/10/2019
|MC
|74-74
|+8
Rodgers' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers is averaging 1.892 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers is averaging 1.406 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|306.1
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.83%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|29.07
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.72%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.39%
|11.39%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers played 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 75.9%.
- Last season Rodgers' best performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 14-under and finished fifth.
- With 952 points last season, Rodgers finished 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.189
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.191
|-0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.086
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.125
|1.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.208
|1.406
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|72-68-73-69
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-69-67-65
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|71-67-67-70
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|65-70-70-67
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.