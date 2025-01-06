PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Patrick Rodgers shot 10-under and finished 24th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Waialae Country Club Jan. 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Rodgers' average finish has been 31st, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 24th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Rodgers' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20242470-66-68-66-10
    1/9/20203868-69-69-72-2
    1/10/2019MC74-74+8

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers is averaging 1.892 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers is averaging 1.406 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51306.1305.3
    Greens in Regulation %3869.83%73.61%
    Putts Per Round9929.0728.9
    Par Breakers14022.72%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.39%11.39%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Rodgers played 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 75.9%.
    • Last season Rodgers' best performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 14-under and finished fifth.
    • With 952 points last season, Rodgers finished 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1890.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.191-0.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.086-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.1251.892
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.2081.406

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-68-70-68-1218
    July 25-283M Open3765-73-69-70-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-63-70-71-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-71-69-67-480
    September 12-15Procore Championship3772-68-73-69-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1168-69-67-65-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6768-73-71-70+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2471-67-67-70-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship966-71-65-70-12--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1765-70-70-67-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.