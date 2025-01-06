PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nico Echavarria will compete in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12 after a 32nd-place finish at The Sentry.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Echavarria has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Echavarria finished 66th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
    • Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Echavarria's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20246668-68-68-72-4
    1/12/20231269-69-65-65-12

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished first once while also earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Echavarria has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -15 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 286.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 4.127 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 6.690 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.029 (116th) last season, while his average driving distance of 295.4 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Echavarria had a 0.030 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 70.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 79th on TOUR last season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranked 95th. He broke par 28.03% of the time (ninth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140295.4286.4
    Greens in Regulation %3070.08%76.39%
    Putts Per Round9529.0328.5
    Par Breakers928.03%29.72%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.39%6.94%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria took part in 31 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he won the title with a score of 20-under.
    • With 367 points last season, Echavarria ranked 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.878 mark ranked in the field.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.998. He finished first in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria delivered his best effort last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 4.400. In that event, he finished 21st.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.575), which ranked second in the field.
    • Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.544) in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.029-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.0302.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.0620.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0834.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1070.0236.690

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3574-69-71-68-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-66-68-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-69-67-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-64-65-67-20--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-63-68-71-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2969-70-68-69-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic267-67-68-65-15--
    January 2-5The Sentry3271-71-66-68-1627

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.