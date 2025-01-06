5H AGO
Nico Echavarria betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
Nico Echavarria will compete in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12 after a 32nd-place finish at The Sentry.
Latest odds for Echavarria at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Echavarria has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Echavarria finished 66th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Echavarria's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|1/12/2023
|12
|69-69-65-65
|-12
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished first once while also earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Echavarria has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 286.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 4.127 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 6.690 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Echavarria .
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.029 (116th) last season, while his average driving distance of 295.4 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Echavarria had a 0.030 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 70.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 79th on TOUR last season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranked 95th. He broke par 28.03% of the time (ninth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.4
|286.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|70.08%
|76.39%
|Putts Per Round
|95
|29.03
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|9
|28.03%
|29.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.39%
|6.94%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria took part in 31 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he won the title with a score of 20-under.
- With 367 points last season, Echavarria ranked 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.878 mark ranked in the field.
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.998. He finished first in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria delivered his best effort last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 4.400. In that event, he finished 21st.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.575), which ranked second in the field.
- Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.544) in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.029
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.030
|2.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.062
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.083
|4.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|0.023
|6.690
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|74-69-71-68
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-64-65-67
|-20
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-63-68-71
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|67-67-68-65
|-15
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|71-71-66-68
|-16
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.