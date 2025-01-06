Nick Taylor betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
In his last tournament at The Sentry, Nick Taylor finished the weekend at 11-under, good for a 48th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 trying for an improved score.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Taylor's average finish has been 14th, and his average score 12-under, over his last six appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Taylor last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, finishing seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Taylor's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|1/12/2023
|7
|70-68-62-67
|-13
|1/14/2021
|11
|66-62-68-67
|-17
|1/9/2020
|32
|70-69-67-71
|-3
|1/10/2019
|MC
|70-74
|+4
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Taylor has an average finish of 40th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Taylor has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor is averaging -2.439 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -0.516 in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 last season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranked 154th, while his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranked 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor ranked 55th on TOUR with a mark of 0.243.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a putts-per-round average of 28.94, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 24.43% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|293.2
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|64.79%
|74.38%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.94
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|91
|24.43%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|16.87%
|12.35%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor, who took part in 28 tournaments last season, secured one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 19 times (67.9%).
- Last season Taylor's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he took home the title with a score of 23-under.
- Taylor placed 51st in the FedExCup standings with 969 points last season.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship, ranking 25th in the field at 2.115. In that event, he finished 25th.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.655 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance last season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.781. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.120
|1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.243
|1.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.051
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.042
|-2.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.133
|-0.516
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|65-71-69-69
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-73-68-69
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|63-74
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|68-68-70-77
|+3
|16
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-67-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|68-69-71-72
|-4
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|73-73-66-69
|-11
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
