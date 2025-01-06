PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    After he finished 42nd in this tournament in 2024, Nick Hardy has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu Jan. 9-12.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hardy has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Hardy finished 42nd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Hardy's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20244269-69-67-67-8
    1/12/20234171-63-68-70-8
    1/13/2022MC70-66-4
    1/14/20211469-63-66-66-16

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hardy is averaging -0.691 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of 0.734 in his past five tournaments.
    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60304.5302.9
    Greens in Regulation %2270.50%72.62%
    Putts Per Round17029.7929.2
    Par Breakers11123.82%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.47%11.11%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy took part in 28 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 64.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Hardy put up his best performance at the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course. He shot 16-under and finished eighth (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Hardy compiled 148 points last season, which ranked him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2530.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2230.827
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green175-0.3780.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.191-0.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.0930.734

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-73-71-83
    July 25-283M Open4667-72-70-70-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3868-67-70-68-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship5071-68-74-72-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-67-70-67-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-71-66-65-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-68-69-70-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

