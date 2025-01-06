Nick Hardy betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
After he finished 42nd in this tournament in 2024, Nick Hardy has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu Jan. 9-12.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hardy has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 11-under.
- Hardy finished 42nd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Hardy's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|1/12/2023
|41
|71-63-68-70
|-8
|1/13/2022
|MC
|70-66
|-4
|1/14/2021
|14
|69-63-66-66
|-16
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Hardy is averaging -0.691 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of 0.734 in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|304.5
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|70.50%
|72.62%
|Putts Per Round
|170
|29.79
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|111
|23.82%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.47%
|11.11%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy took part in 28 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 64.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Hardy put up his best performance at the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course. He shot 16-under and finished eighth (seven shots back of the winner).
- Hardy compiled 148 points last season, which ranked him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.253
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.223
|0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.378
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.191
|-0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.093
|0.734
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|67-72-70-70
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-68-74-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-67-70-67
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-71-66-65
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.