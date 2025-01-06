Nick Hardy betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Hardy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.

Hardy is averaging -0.691 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.