Nick Dunlap betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Last season Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 3.162 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

Dunlap produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 5.442.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best effort last season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103. He finished 69th in that tournament.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.969). That ranked third in the field.