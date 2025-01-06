Nick Dunlap betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
Nick Dunlap hits the links Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 55th-place finish in The Sentry his last time in competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Dunlap's first time playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- Dunlap has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Dunlap has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Dunlap is averaging -3.371 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging -2.667 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 (149th) last season, while his average driving distance of 307.3 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dunlap had a 0.205 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 64.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 101st on TOUR, while he ranked 38th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57. He broke par 27.94% of the time (10th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|307.3
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|64.26%
|47.66%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.57
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|10
|27.94%
|21.64%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|16.58%
|9.94%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap played 24 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times (66.7%).
- Last season Dunlap's best performance came at The American Express, where he won the title with a score of 29-under.
- Dunlap accumulated 701 points last season, which ranked him 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 3.162 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Dunlap produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 5.442.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best effort last season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103. He finished 69th in that tournament.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.969). That ranked third in the field.
- Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.245
|-0.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.205
|1.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.109
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.006
|-3.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.155
|-2.667
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-65-66-69
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|69-72-70-77
|E
|103
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|68-73-70-76
|-1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|65-76-64
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|55
|76-70-68-71
|-7
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.