Nate Lashley betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Lashley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.

Nate Lashley has averaged 290.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lashley is averaging 0.231 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.