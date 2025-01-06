Nate Lashley betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
At The RSM Classic, Nate Lashley struggled, missing the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He is trying for a better outcome in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Lashley's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 7-under, over his last six appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Lashley missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Lashley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|1/12/2023
|7
|69-65-65-68
|-13
|1/13/2022
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|1/14/2021
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|1/9/2020
|53
|70-69-69-72
|E
Lashley's recent performances
- Lashley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- Nate Lashley has averaged 290.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging 0.231 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging 2.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|293.0
|290.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.97%
|76.04%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.35
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|121
|23.50%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|13.21%
|10.42%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley last season took part in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 48.1%.
- Last season Lashley had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines (South). He shot 11-under and finished third (two shots back of the winner).
- With 393 points last season, Lashley finished 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.243
|-0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.212
|1.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.219
|1.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.047
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.236
|2.692
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|67-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|61
|68-68-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-72-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|68-70-75-68
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.