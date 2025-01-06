PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

    At The RSM Classic, Nate Lashley struggled, missing the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He is trying for a better outcome in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Lashley's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 7-under, over his last six appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Lashley missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024.
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Lashley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC71-70+1
    1/12/2023769-65-65-68-13
    1/13/2022MC70-69-1
    1/14/2021MC74-75+9
    1/9/20205370-69-69-72E

    Lashley's recent performances

    • Lashley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Nate Lashley has averaged 290.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging 0.231 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging 2.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157293.0290.4
    Greens in Regulation %3569.97%76.04%
    Putts Per Round14129.3530.4
    Par Breakers12123.50%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance4213.21%10.42%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Lashley last season took part in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 48.1%.
    • Last season Lashley had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines (South). He shot 11-under and finished third (two shots back of the winner).
    • With 393 points last season, Lashley finished 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.243-0.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2121.814
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.2191.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0470.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.2362.692

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5967-69-67-74-35
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5569-69-72-68-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6168-68-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-72-65-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1670-66-63-71-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5568-70-75-68-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.