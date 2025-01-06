Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Thorbjornsen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five events.

Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 322.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Thorbjornsen is averaging 2.215 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.