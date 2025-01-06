Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Michael Thorbjornsen will play Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. In his last tournament he finished eighth in The RSM Classic, shooting 13-under at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In the past five years, this is Thorbjornsen's first time playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Thorbjornsen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five events.
- Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 322.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen is averaging 2.215 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thorbjornsen has an average of 2.161 in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.3
|322.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.03%
|70.74%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.38
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.97%
|27.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.88%
|12.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Thorbjornsen played 10 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Last season Thorbjornsen put up his best performance at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 24-under (four shots back of the winner).
- Thorbjornsen compiled 232 points last season, which ranked him 137th in the FedExCup standings.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.161
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-64-66-63
|-24
|208
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|66-77
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-66-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|63-69-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|67
|-4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|64-69-67-69
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
