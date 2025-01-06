5H AGO
Michael Kim betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Michael Kim looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii after he took 42nd shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2024.
Latest odds for Kim at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Kim's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 9-under, over his last six appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Kim finished 42nd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Kim's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|1/12/2023
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|1/14/2021
|65
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|1/10/2019
|MC
|71-69
|E
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 1.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 5.369 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|302.9
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|70.16%
|75.31%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|27
|26.68%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.03%
|9.88%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Kim had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 18-under (four shots back of the winner).
- Kim compiled 325 points last season, which ranked him 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.239
|1.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.311
|3.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.027
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.084
|1.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.184
|5.369
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68-68-76
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-70-68-62
|-18
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|65-69-68-68
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
