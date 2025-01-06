PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Michael Kim looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii after he took 42nd shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Kim's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 9-under, over his last six appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Kim finished 42nd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
    • Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Kim's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20244269-69-66-68-8
    1/12/2023MC72-71+3
    1/14/20216567-69-69-68-7
    1/10/2019MC71-69E

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 1.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 5.369 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance70302.9304.7
    Greens in Regulation %2870.16%75.31%
    Putts Per Round7228.8929.5
    Par Breakers2726.68%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance3413.03%9.88%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Kim had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 18-under (four shots back of the winner).
    • Kim compiled 325 points last season, which ranked him 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.2391.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3113.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green970.027-0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0841.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1845.369

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-68-76+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-70-68-62-18--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3071-68-70-67-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-71-68-66-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1165-69-68-68-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.