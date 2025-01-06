Michael Kim betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Kim has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 1.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.