McClure Meissner betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Meissner has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Meissner is averaging -0.169 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.