McClure Meissner betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
In his last competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, McClure Meissner ended the weekend at 8-under, good for a 27th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 aiming for a better finish.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Meissner's first time competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner is averaging -0.169 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging 2.903 Strokes Gained: Total.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|302.8
|305.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|69.98%
|78.09%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.25
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.62%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|12.89%
|7.41%
Meissner's best finishes
- Meissner teed off in 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Meissner put up his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished fifth with a score of 5-under (nine shots back of the winner).
- Meissner collected 475 points last season, ranking 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.184
|1.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.405
|1.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.172
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.056
|-0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.706
|2.903
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|43
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|65-70-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-71-66-71
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
