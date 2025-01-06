PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

McClure Meissner betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, McClure Meissner ended the weekend at 8-under, good for a 27th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is Meissner's first time competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner is averaging -0.169 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging 2.903 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71302.8305.0
    Greens in Regulation %3469.98%78.09%
    Putts Per Round12629.2530.4
    Par Breakers5125.62%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance2812.89%7.41%

    Meissner's best finishes

    • Meissner teed off in 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Meissner put up his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished fifth with a score of 5-under (nine shots back of the winner).
    • Meissner collected 475 points last season, ranking 89th in the FedExCup standings.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1841.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4051.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.172-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.056-0.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.7062.903

    Meissner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC65-68-75-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5372-68-70-69-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2373-65-71-67-1220
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2673-68-73-67-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1072-73-68-69-668
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2363-70-65-72-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1370-68-68-65-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge571-70-66-68-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5767-73-68-72E5
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2067-68-66-66-1743
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1669-66-68-68-1729
    July 25-283M Open5971-69-67-74-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1265-70-67-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-71-66-71-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2566-69-70-66-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2769-69-67-67-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.