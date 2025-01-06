Max McGreevy betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 21: Max McGreevy tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy hits the links Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following an 11th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship, which was his last competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- McGreevy has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- McGreevy missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
McGreevy's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/12/2023
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|1/13/2022
|MC
|74-69
|+3
McGreevy's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, McGreevy has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut five times.
- Over his last five tournaments, McGreevy has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Max McGreevy has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five starts.
- McGreevy has an average of 2.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McGreevy has an average of 7.125 in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.3
|307.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|77.08%
|73.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|30.56%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.42%
|9.72%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McGreevy's best finishes
- McGreevy played two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season McGreevy's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he shot 15-under and finished 11th.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|3.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|7.125
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McGreevy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-66-71-66
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-68-64-69
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
