Max McGreevy betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Over his last five tournaments, McGreevy has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut five times.

Over his last five tournaments, McGreevy has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average four times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.

In terms of driving distance, Max McGreevy has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five starts.

McGreevy has an average of 2.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.