Maverick McNealy betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Maverick McNealy shot 6-under and finished 57th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Waialae Country Club Jan. 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last three trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, McNealy has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 30th.
    • McNealy finished 57th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    McNealy's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20245768-69-69-68-6
    1/12/2023766-67-67-67-13
    1/13/20222765-67-70-66-12

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished first once while also earning three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 17-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.919 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 4.885 Strokes Gained: Total.
    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.391 last season ranked 23rd on TOUR, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranked 108th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McNealy ranked 118th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.080, while he ranked 78th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.93%.
    • On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 29th on TOUR, while he ranked 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.29. He broke par 25.36% of the time (60th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77302.5287.1
    Greens in Regulation %7867.93%77.78%
    Putts Per Round1928.2929.4
    Par Breakers6025.36%29.41%
    Bogey Avoidance2412.62%8.50%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • McNealy last season participated in 28 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 75%.
    • Last season McNealy's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he took home the title with a score of 16-under.
    • McNealy compiled 808 points last season, which placed him 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.453. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.774 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy delivered his best mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271, his best mark last season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3911.852
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.0802.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.374-0.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3510.919
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.0374.885

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open774-65-66-65-1085
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4473-66-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open370-66-63-70-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-68-69-71-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1270-68-69-64-9237
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D71+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-66-67-69-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1770-67-70-67-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic162-70-66-68-16--
    January 2-5The Sentry868-64-69-68-23155

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.