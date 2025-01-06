Maverick McNealy betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

McNealy has finished first once while also earning three top-10 finishes over his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score relative to par of 17-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five starts.

McNealy has an average of 0.919 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.