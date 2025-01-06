Maverick McNealy betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Maverick McNealy shot 6-under and finished 57th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Waialae Country Club Jan. 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last three trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, McNealy has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- McNealy finished 57th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).
McNealy's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|1/12/2023
|7
|66-67-67-67
|-13
|1/13/2022
|27
|65-67-70-66
|-12
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished first once while also earning three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 17-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five starts.
- McNealy has an average of 0.919 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 4.885 Strokes Gained: Total.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.391 last season ranked 23rd on TOUR, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranked 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McNealy ranked 118th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.080, while he ranked 78th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.93%.
- On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 29th on TOUR, while he ranked 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.29. He broke par 25.36% of the time (60th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|302.5
|287.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|67.93%
|77.78%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.29
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.36%
|29.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|12.62%
|8.50%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy last season participated in 28 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 75%.
- Last season McNealy's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he took home the title with a score of 16-under.
- McNealy compiled 808 points last season, which placed him 59th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.453. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.774 (he finished first in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy delivered his best mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271, his best mark last season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.391
|1.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.080
|2.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.374
|-0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.351
|0.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.037
|4.885
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|70-68-69-64
|-9
|237
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|1
|62-70-66-68
|-16
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|68-64-69-68
|-23
|155
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.