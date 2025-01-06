Matti Schmid betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Matti Schmid will play Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. In his most recent tournament he placed 61st in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting 2-under at Port Royal Golf Course.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Schmid has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Schmid's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|72-68
|E
|1/12/2023
|MC
|72-67
|-1
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those four times he's made the cut.
- Matti Schmid has averaged 313.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has an average of 4.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 9.644 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.2
|313.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|69.73%
|74.69%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.31
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|17
|27.28%
|29.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.25%
|10.49%
Schmid's best finishes
- Schmid participated in 28 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 53.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Schmid's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot 19-under and finished third in that event.
- Schmid compiled 283 points last season, which ranked him 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.259
|3.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.035
|2.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.243
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.260
|4.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.311
|9.644
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-70-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|68-67-75-70
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|68-69-78-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|5
|70-67-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-65-70-66
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|61
|70-64-73-75
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.