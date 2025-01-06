Matti Schmid betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Schmid has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -14 those four times he's made the cut.

Matti Schmid has averaged 313.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Schmid has an average of 4.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.