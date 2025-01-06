PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Matti Schmid will play Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. In his most recent tournament he placed 61st in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting 2-under at Port Royal Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Schmid has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Schmid's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC72-68E
    1/12/2023MC72-67-1

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Matti Schmid has averaged 313.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has an average of 4.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 9.644 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance35308.2313.5
    Greens in Regulation %4169.73%74.69%
    Putts Per Round13429.3129.2
    Par Breakers1727.28%29.94%
    Bogey Avoidance8814.25%10.49%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • Schmid participated in 28 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 53.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Last season Schmid's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot 19-under and finished third in that event.
    • Schmid compiled 283 points last season, which ranked him 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2593.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.0352.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.243-0.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2604.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.3119.644

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-72--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5266-72-72-71-77
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 25-283M Open1270-70-65-68-1156
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2668-75-69-67-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6468-67-75-70E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5868-69-78-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-67-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship570-67-67-62-18--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-65-70-66-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6170-64-73-75-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

