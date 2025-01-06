Matt McCarty betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Last season McCarty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.727.

McCarty's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.151.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarty's best performance last season was at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.662 (he finished first in that tournament).

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.584 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished in that event.