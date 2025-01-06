Matt McCarty betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
Matt McCarty enters the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 coming off a 53rd-place finish in The Sentry in his last tournament.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- McCarty is playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii for the first time in the past five years.
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
McCarty's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, McCarty has finished first once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- McCarty has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.
- Matt McCarty has averaged 295.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarty is averaging -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- McCarty is averaging -0.254 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.2
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.15%
|73.96%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.08
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.46%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.50%
|11.46%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McCarty's best finishes
- McCarty last season took part in four tournaments, picking up one win.
- In those four tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season McCarty's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 23-under.
McCarty's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McCarty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.727.
- McCarty's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.151.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarty's best performance last season was at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.662 (he finished first in that tournament).
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.584 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished in that event.
- McCarty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.254
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McCarty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|1
|62-68-64-67
|-23
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|53
|74-67-71-72
|-8
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.