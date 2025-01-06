Matt Kuchar betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Kuchar has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Kuchar has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.

Matt Kuchar has averaged 286.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kuchar has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.