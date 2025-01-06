PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    In his last competition at the Grant Thornton Invitational, Matt Kuchar finished the weekend at even-par, good for a ninth-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 looking for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Kuchar has played the Sony Open in Hawaii six times of late, with one win. His average score has been 17-under, and his average finish has been fifth.
    • Kuchar last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Kuchar's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC68-73+1
    1/12/2023770-67-64-66-13
    1/13/2022764-65-67-67-17
    1/14/2021MC70-68-2
    1/9/2020MC69-73+2
    1/10/2019163-63-66-66-22

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kuchar has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • Matt Kuchar has averaged 286.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 2.348 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kuchar .

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance174288.3286.5
    Greens in Regulation %10666.44%62.09%
    Putts Per Round8228.9530.3
    Par Breakers16421.61%19.93%
    Bogey Avoidance4613.32%8.82%

    Kuchar's best finishes

    • Kuchar participated in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 51.9%.
    • Last season Kuchar had his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished third with a score of 15-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • Kuchar collected 382 points last season, ranking 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.228-0.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.1241.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.2451.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.351-0.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.2452.348

    Kuchar's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3469-72-75-71+326
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-69-73-68-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3375-71-74-74+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-71-75-71+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M Open368-67-63-71-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-64-70-71-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-64-72-73-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1467-66-67-69-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3768-69-69-68-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3070-67-68-71-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational964-72-62E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.