Matt Kuchar betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
In his last competition at the Grant Thornton Invitational, Matt Kuchar finished the weekend at even-par, good for a ninth-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 looking for an improved score.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Kuchar has played the Sony Open in Hawaii six times of late, with one win. His average score has been 17-under, and his average finish has been fifth.
- Kuchar last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Kuchar's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|1/12/2023
|7
|70-67-64-66
|-13
|1/13/2022
|7
|64-65-67-67
|-17
|1/14/2021
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|1/9/2020
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|1/10/2019
|1
|63-63-66-66
|-22
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Kuchar has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- Matt Kuchar has averaged 286.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 2.348 in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|288.3
|286.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|66.44%
|62.09%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.95
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|164
|21.61%
|19.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.32%
|8.82%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar participated in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 51.9%.
- Last season Kuchar had his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished third with a score of 15-under (two shots back of the winner).
- Kuchar collected 382 points last season, ranking 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.228
|-0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.124
|1.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.245
|1.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.351
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.245
|2.348
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-71-75-71
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|68-67-63-71
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-64-70-71
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-64-72-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|67-66-67-69
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|64-72-62
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.