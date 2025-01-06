Mark Hubbard betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Hubbard has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.

Mark Hubbard has averaged 299.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging -0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting.