5H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Mark Hubbard enters play Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club after a 35th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Hubbard's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 9-under, over his last six appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 57th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20245770-67-70-67-6
    1/12/2023MC68-71-1
    1/13/2022MC70-69-1
    1/14/20213266-68-66-68-12
    1/9/2020MC78-77+15

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Mark Hubbard has averaged 299.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging -0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hubbard is averaging 1.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hubbard .

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146294.7299.0
    Greens in Regulation %7268.18%75.31%
    Putts Per Round7228.8929.7
    Par Breakers7325.03%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance8214.09%12.96%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard took part in 29 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 25 occasions.
    • Last season Hubbard's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished third at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • Hubbard earned 737 points last season, which placed him 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0540.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2492.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.024-0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting980.017-0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2971.663

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3268-68-69-66-1324
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-72-68-70+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-66-74-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1464-69-68-68-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4167-73-66-69-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship368-67-68-66-15--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3570-69-67-69-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.