Mark Hubbard betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Mark Hubbard enters play Jan. 9-12 in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club after a 35th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his last competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Hubbard's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 9-under, over his last six appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 57th after posting a score of 6-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Hubbard's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|1/12/2023
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|1/13/2022
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|1/14/2021
|32
|66-68-66-68
|-12
|1/9/2020
|MC
|78-77
|+15
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
- Mark Hubbard has averaged 299.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging -0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hubbard is averaging 1.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.7
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|68.18%
|75.31%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|73
|25.03%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|14.09%
|12.96%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard took part in 29 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 25 occasions.
- Last season Hubbard's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished third at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Hubbard earned 737 points last season, which placed him 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.054
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.249
|2.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.024
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.017
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.297
|1.663
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|24
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-72-68-70
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-66-74-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|67-73-66-69
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-69-67-69
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
