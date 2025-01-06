Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
In his most recent competition at The RSM Classic, Mackenzie Hughes concluded the weekend at 14-under, good for a fifth-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 seeking a higher finish.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last six trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hughes has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 41st.
- Hughes missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Hughes' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/12/2023
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|1/14/2021
|19
|65-69-65-66
|-15
|1/9/2020
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|1/10/2019
|77
|70-68-73
|+1
Hughes' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hughes has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Hughes has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Hughes has an average of 3.805 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 5.958 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|298.2
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|63.68%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.89
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|142
|22.69%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.46%
|10.00%
Hughes' best finishes
- Hughes last season played 26 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season Hughes put up his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under (three shots back of the winner).
- Hughes compiled 1026 points last season, which placed him 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.289
|-1.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.192
|2.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.444
|1.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.742
|3.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.705
|5.958
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-66-69-72
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|69-74-75-68
|+2
|115
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|64-72-70-68
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-71-70-69
|E
|22
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|70-67-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|65-72-68-64
|-19
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-69-71-77
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-67-65-68
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.