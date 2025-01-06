Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Over his last five appearances, Hughes has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Over his last five events, Hughes has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.

Hughes has an average of 3.805 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.