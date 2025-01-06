PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    In his most recent competition at The RSM Classic, Mackenzie Hughes concluded the weekend at 14-under, good for a fifth-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 seeking a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last six trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hughes has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 41st.
    • Hughes missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Hughes' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/12/2023MC72-72+4
    1/14/20211965-69-65-66-15
    1/9/2020MC74-71+5
    1/10/20197770-68-73+1

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hughes has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, Hughes has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hughes has an average of 3.805 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 5.958 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117298.2301.6
    Greens in Regulation %16263.68%70.56%
    Putts Per Round627.8928.0
    Par Breakers14222.69%25.83%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.46%10.00%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Hughes last season played 26 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
    • Last season Hughes put up his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under (three shots back of the winner).
    • Hughes compiled 1026 points last season, which placed him 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.289-1.807
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.1922.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.4441.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7423.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.7055.958

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3665-72-69-65-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-66-69-72-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship1669-74-75-68+2115
    July 25-283M Open1964-72-70-68-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2867-69-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-71-70-69E22
    September 12-15Procore Championship470-67-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship865-72-68-64-19--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-69-71-77+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic568-67-65-68-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.