Luke List betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

List has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, List has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.

Luke List has averaged 305.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

List is averaging 0.811 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.