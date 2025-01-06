5H AGO
Luke List betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Luke List looks for better results in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii after he placed 66th shooting 4-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, List has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In List's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 66th after posting a score of 4-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
List's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|1/14/2021
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|1/9/2020
|MC
|76-72
|+8
List's recent performances
- List has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, List has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- Luke List has averaged 305.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- List is averaging 0.811 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, List has an average of 1.692 in his past five tournaments.
List's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.7
|305.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|67.97%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.49
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|119
|23.59%
|21.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|90
|14.36%
|9.15%
List's best finishes
- List participated in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 53.6%.
- Last season List put up his best performance at The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club. He shot 14-under and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
- List collected 601 points last season, ranking 75th in the FedExCup standings.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.103
|2.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.160
|-1.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.250
|0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.010
|0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.316
|1.692
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-67-67-67
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|11
|63-72-64
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
