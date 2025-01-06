PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Luke List betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Luke List looks for better results in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii after he placed 66th shooting 4-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for List at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, List has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In List's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 66th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    List's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20246667-68-72-69-4
    1/14/2021MC72-67-1
    1/9/2020MC76-72+8

    List's recent performances

    • List has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, List has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Luke List has averaged 305.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • List is averaging 0.811 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, List has an average of 1.692 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on List .

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59304.7305.1
    Greens in Regulation %7767.97%61.11%
    Putts Per Round15629.4930.1
    Par Breakers11923.59%21.24%
    Bogey Avoidance9014.36%9.15%

    List's best finishes

    • List participated in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 53.6%.
    • Last season List put up his best performance at The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club. He shot 14-under and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
    • List collected 601 points last season, ranking 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1032.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.160-1.892
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.2500.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0100.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.3161.692

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6770-70-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-76+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-67-70-69-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4169-68-72-66-9--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-67-67-67-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5470-68-71-71-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1163-72-64E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.