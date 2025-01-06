Luke Clanton betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Luke Clanton enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 9-12 after a second-place finish at The RSM Classic.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Clanton is competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii for the first time in the past five years.
- Grayson Murray finished with 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Clanton has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.
- Luke Clanton has averaged 309.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Clanton is averaging 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Clanton is averaging 3.203 Strokes Gained: Total.
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.1
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|75.00%
|76.23%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.20
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.70%
|29.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.33%
|13.27%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Clanton's best finishes
- Clanton took part in eight tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 87.5%.
- Last season Clanton had his best performance at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 15-under (one shot back of the winner).
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.203
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Clanton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|76-69-69-74
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-65-72
|-14
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|63-67-67-63
|-24
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|70-65-69-71
|-13
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|68-67-62-69
|-14
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|70-68-72-75
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-65-68-66
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.