5H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 17: Lucas Glover of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth hole during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 17, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at The RSM Classic, Lucas Glover posted a 30th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Glover has an average finish of fifth, and an average score of 18-under.
    • Glover missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024.
    • With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Glover's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC71-68-1
    1/12/2023MC73-68+1
    1/13/2022567-66-64-65-18

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
    • Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 1.675 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 9.720 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170289.9298.2
    Greens in Regulation %5069.12%78.33%
    Putts Per Round9129.0129.2
    Par Breakers14422.58%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance3713.08%6.39%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover played 27 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 20 times.
    • Last season Glover put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. He shot 22-under and finished third (one shot back of the winner).
    • Glover placed 78th in the FedExCup standings with 596 points last season.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.0170.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7106.970
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.1680.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.2151.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6469.720

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-70-71-67-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4470-67-71-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2364-68-67-69-1637
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-78+13--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-70-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship365-67-68-66-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship369-66-68-62-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2472-68-70-65-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4268-67-66-77-6--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3071-70-68-65-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.