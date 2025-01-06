Lucas Glover betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Glover has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.

Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has finished with an average score of -14 those five times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 1.675 Strokes Gained: Putting.