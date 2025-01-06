Lucas Glover betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 17: Lucas Glover of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth hole during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 17, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his last competition at The RSM Classic, Lucas Glover posted a 30th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii trying for better results.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Glover has an average finish of fifth, and an average score of 18-under.
- Glover missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024.
- With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Glover's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|1/12/2023
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|1/13/2022
|5
|67-66-64-65
|-18
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
- Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 1.675 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 9.720 Strokes Gained: Total.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|289.9
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|69.12%
|78.33%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.01
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|144
|22.58%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|13.08%
|6.39%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover played 27 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Glover put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. He shot 22-under and finished third (one shot back of the winner).
- Glover placed 78th in the FedExCup standings with 596 points last season.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.017
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.710
|6.970
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.168
|0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.215
|1.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.646
|9.720
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|64-68-67-69
|-16
|37
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|65-67-68-66
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|69-66-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|72-68-70-65
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|68-67-66-77
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|71-70-68-65
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.