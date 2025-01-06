Lee Hodges betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Hodges has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.

Lee Hodges has averaged 306.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hodges has an average of -1.721 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.