5H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Lee Hodges will appear Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. In his most recent tournament he placed fifth in The RSM Classic, shooting 14-under at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Hodges has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Hodges' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/13/2022MC69-73+2

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
    • Lee Hodges has averaged 306.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has an average of -1.721 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges is averaging 1.920 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132296.6306.1
    Greens in Regulation %7468.13%79.94%
    Putts Per Round14229.3630.4
    Par Breakers17021.31%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance6613.74%9.26%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 60%.
    • Last season Hodges' best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot 14-under and finished fifth in that event.
    • Hodges accumulated 596 points last season, which ranked him 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.0231.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.3633.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.247-1.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.302-1.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.2091.920

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3168-69-68-65-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7766-67-73-74-42
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-68-68-70-78
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-76+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-70-67-73-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-65-70-67-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-77+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-69-66-67-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic569-63-69-67-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.