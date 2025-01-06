Lee Hodges betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
Lee Hodges will appear Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. In his most recent tournament he placed fifth in The RSM Classic, shooting 14-under at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Hodges has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Hodges' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/13/2022
|MC
|69-73
|+2
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- Lee Hodges has averaged 306.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has an average of -1.721 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges is averaging 1.920 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.6
|306.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|68.13%
|79.94%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.36
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|170
|21.31%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|13.74%
|9.26%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 60%.
- Last season Hodges' best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot 14-under and finished fifth in that event.
- Hodges accumulated 596 points last season, which ranked him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.023
|1.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.363
|3.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.247
|-1.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.302
|-1.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.209
|1.920
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|77
|66-67-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-70-67-73
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-65-70-67
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-69-66-67
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|69-63-69-67
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.