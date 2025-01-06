Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
When he takes the course Jan. 9-12, Kurt Kitayama will try to build upon his last performance in the Sony Open in Hawaii. In 2024, he shot 10-under and finished 24th at Waialae Country Club.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last three trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kitayama has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 49th.
- Kitayama finished 24th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Kitayama's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|1/12/2023
|73
|69-69-71-70
|-1
|1/13/2022
|MC
|69-70
|-1
Kitayama's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kitayama has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Kitayama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 317.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -2.140 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kitayama has an average of 6.940 in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|308.7
|317.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.85%
|78.09%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.18
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|143
|22.64%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.52%
|7.10%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Kitayama last season played 23 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 82.6%.
- Last season Kitayama had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He shot 15-under and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
- Kitayama's 603 points last season placed him 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.446
|1.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.608
|5.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.118
|1.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.433
|-2.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.738
|6.940
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-140
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|50
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|64-70-70-66
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|77-69-74-71
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-64-72
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|5
|69-68-63-65
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.