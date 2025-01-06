PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    When he takes the course Jan. 9-12, Kurt Kitayama will try to build upon his last performance in the Sony Open in Hawaii. In 2024, he shot 10-under and finished 24th at Waialae Country Club.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last three trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kitayama has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 49th.
    • Kitayama finished 24th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2024).
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Kitayama's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20242470-62-68-70-10
    1/12/20237369-69-71-70-1
    1/13/2022MC69-70-1

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kitayama has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Kitayama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 317.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -2.140 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kitayama has an average of 6.940 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kitayama .

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance32308.7317.8
    Greens in Regulation %5468.85%78.09%
    Putts Per Round11429.1829.4
    Par Breakers14322.64%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance2112.52%7.10%

    Kitayama's best finishes

    • Kitayama last season played 23 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 82.6%.
    • Last season Kitayama had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He shot 15-under and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
    • Kitayama's 603 points last season placed him 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4461.999
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6085.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green660.1181.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.433-2.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7386.940

    Kitayama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-62-68-70-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-74-67-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open868-67-67-69-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-69-75-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1970-71-71-67-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3673-68-66-70-316
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3571-73-82-68+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-71-66-70-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-1409
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3470-75-70-72+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship2668-70-70-67-950
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-80+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-74+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3164-70-70-66-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3467-69-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship4177-69-74-71+719
    July 25-283M Open666-69-70-66-1392
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-64-72-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-68-65-69-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP569-68-63-65-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.