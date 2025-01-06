Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Over his last five appearances, Kitayama has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Kitayama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 317.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -2.140 Strokes Gained: Putting.