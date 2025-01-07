Kevin Streelman betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
Kevin Streelman enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2024 at Waialae Country Club.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Streelman has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In 2024, Streelman failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Streelman's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|70-70
|E
|1/12/2023
|MC
|75-71
|+6
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Streelman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five tournaments.
- Kevin Streelman has averaged 300.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging 1.794 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of 2.401 in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|297.5
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|76
|68.12%
|71.03%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.28
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|125
|23.43%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|14.98%
|12.30%
Streelman's best finishes
- Streelman played 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Last season Streelman's best performance came when he shot 19-under and finished third at the Black Desert Championship.
- Streelman collected 94 points last season, placing 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.064
|1.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.053
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.044
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.205
|1.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.238
|2.401
Streelman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|66-72-72-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|64-69-63-69
|-19
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|67-70-70-68
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.