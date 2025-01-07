Kevin Streelman betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Streelman has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five tournaments, Streelman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five tournaments.

Kevin Streelman has averaged 300.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging 1.794 Strokes Gained: Putting.