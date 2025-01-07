PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Streelman enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2024 at Waialae Country Club.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Streelman has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • In 2024, Streelman failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Streelman's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC70-70E
    1/12/2023MC75-71+6

    Streelman's recent performances

    • Streelman has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Streelman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Kevin Streelman has averaged 300.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging 1.794 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of 2.401 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Streelman .

    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126297.5300.6
    Greens in Regulation %7668.12%71.03%
    Putts Per Round12929.2829.3
    Par Breakers12523.43%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance11614.98%12.30%

    Streelman's best finishes

    • Streelman played 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Last season Streelman's best performance came when he shot 19-under and finished third at the Black Desert Championship.
    • Streelman collected 94 points last season, placing 178th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0641.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.053-0.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.044-0.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.2051.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.2382.401

    Streelman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenW/D71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-67-74-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-75+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2664-72-73-72-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4571-72-75-69-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC77-70+5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3671-66-70-69-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5071-70-74-68+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5771-68-69-72E5
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-72-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-69-68-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    July 25-283M Open6466-72-72-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4267-70-66-73-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship364-69-63-69-19--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-76+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2467-70-70-68-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.